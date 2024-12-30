Mike Vrabel’s Consulting Agreement With The Browns Has Expired

Shortly after the 2023 NFL season ended, Mike Vrabel was fired by the Tennessee Titans after six years on the job.

During his tenure, Vrabel took the Titans to the playoffs three times including the AFC Championship in 2019.

In 2020, running back Derrick Henry was the eighth back in NFL history to surpass 2,000 years in one season.

Former Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill also experienced a resurgence under Vrabel by being named the league’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2019, his first season in Tennessee.

Still, those highlights weren’t enough to persuade the franchise to keep Vrabel after two consecutive losing records in 2021 and 2022.

Then, to the shock of NFL fans, Vrabel was not hired to lead any team for the 2024 season.

Eventually, the Cleveland Browns brought him on board in a consultant role in March.

On Monday, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Vrabel’s consulting contract with the Browns officially ended.

Vrabel will now start interviewing for head coaching jobs and will likely get one. The #Browns have already fielded calls about him: https://t.co/az1rIHeW2o — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 30, 2024

Cleveland.com writer Mary Kay Cabot also mentioned that the release of Vrabel allows him to pursue head coaching vacancies with NFL clubs immediately.

Cabot also added in a recent post on X that the Browns have already fielded calls about him.

The Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and the New York Jets are already led by interim coaches.

There is also rampant speculation that the Cowboys, Raiders, Giants, Jacksonville, and perhaps, even the Titans and Patriots could be looking for head coaches as well.

Vrabel has a great track record as a coach with experience at both the college and pro levels.

Most in the media believe that he will not be without a job in 2025.

