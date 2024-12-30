Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, December 30, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Mike Vrabel’s Consulting Agreement With The Browns Has Expired

Mike Vrabel’s Consulting Agreement With The Browns Has Expired

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

BEREA, OHIO - AUGUST 14: Coaching and personnel consultant Mike Vrabel of the Cleveland Browns instructs Jamari Thrash #80 during a joint training camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2024 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Shortly after the 2023 NFL season ended, Mike Vrabel was fired by the Tennessee Titans after six years on the job.

During his tenure, Vrabel took the Titans to the playoffs three times including the AFC Championship in 2019.

In 2020, running back Derrick Henry was the eighth back in NFL history to surpass 2,000 years in one season.

Former Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill also experienced a resurgence under Vrabel by being named the league’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2019, his first season in Tennessee.

Still, those highlights weren’t enough to persuade the franchise to keep Vrabel after two consecutive losing records in 2021 and 2022.

Then, to the shock of NFL fans, Vrabel was not hired to lead any team for the 2024 season.

Eventually, the Cleveland Browns brought him on board in a consultant role in March.

On Monday, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Vrabel’s consulting contract with the Browns officially ended.

Cleveland.com writer Mary Kay Cabot also mentioned that the release of Vrabel allows him to pursue head coaching vacancies with NFL clubs immediately.

Cabot also added in a recent post on X that the Browns have already fielded calls about him.

The Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and the New York Jets are already led by interim coaches.

There is also rampant speculation that the Cowboys, Raiders, Giants, Jacksonville, and perhaps, even the Titans and Patriots could be looking for head coaches as well.

Vrabel has a great track record as a coach with experience at both the college and pro levels.

Most in the media believe that he will not be without a job in 2025.

NEXT:  Ravens Open As Heavy Favorites Over Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

Browns Nation