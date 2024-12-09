Browns Nation

Monday, December 9, 2024
PFF Reveals 5 Highest-Graded Browns Players From Week 14

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 08: Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against Miles Killebrew #28 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were defeated for the second time in less than a week, dropping a 27-14 decision to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh’s defense made life difficult for the Browns, creating three turnovers to keep Cleveland from finding an offensive rhythm.

Although the Browns struggled offensively, their defensive effort was a big improvement over their previous outing last Monday against Denver.

That’s one reason why PFF named several defensive players among its weekly rating of the top five players from each game.

PFF named four defensive players as the highest-graded Browns on Sunday while picking only one offensive player from their Week 14 contest against Pittsburgh.

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire was the highest-rated player, earning a 93.7 score for his efforts against the Steelers.

McGuire recorded three tackles, including one for loss, in the game.

A pair of linebackers followed as Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush were second and third, respectively, on PFF’s list.

Hicks recorded five tackles and one pass deflection, earning a 90.0 score.

Bush was the team’s second-leading tackler, making six stops on the afternoon to earn an 87.3 ranking.

Defensive end Myles Garrett rounded out the defenders on PFF’s list, earning an 86.3 mark against Pittsburgh.

Garrett finished with three tackles, three quarterback hits, and one sack on Sunday.

Running back Jerome Ford was the only Browns offensive player recognized by PFF, earning a 69.1 score for his efforts.

Ford earned 28 rushing yards on 10 carries for the Browns while also collecting three receptions for 19 additional yards.

On special teams, Ford had one kick return for 56 yards.

Browns Nation