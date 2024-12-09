Insider Believes Browns Could Make Coaching Change

The Browns lost their second consecutive contest on Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, dropping Cleveland’s record to 3-10 with four games remaining on their schedule.

With Kansas City coming to town this week and matchups remaining against Miami, Baltimore, and Cincinnati, the Browns have a realistic pathway to finish the season without another victory.

Should Cleveland make a coaching change if the Browns potentially finish the season on a six-game losing streak by dropping all four of their remaining games?

Browns insider Tony Grossi believes there’s a chance that will happen.

On “The Really Big Show,” Grossi confirmed that the “door is open” for Cleveland to make a coaching change if the Browns cannot end their losing skid before wrapping up the 2024 NFL regular season.

“Realistically, you look at this thing, 3-14 is not out of the question at this point after getting through this. How many coaches survive 3-14? Hue Jackson did, and how’d that go?” Grossi said.

"How many coaches survive 3-14?," – @TonyGrossi thinks the door is open to the Browns making a coaching change after the season… pic.twitter.com/PO5kngo4Wp — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 9, 2024

The Browns are already eliminated from playoff contention, a fate that was realized with their 27-14 loss to Pittsburgh.

Cleveland assured the franchise’s third losing season in the past four years under Stefanski by dropping their Monday night contest to Denver last week.

The head coach’s record with the Browns is now 40-40 after the loss to the Steelers.

Stefanski has won the Coach of the Year award twice since becoming the Browns head coach, and two of the franchise’s three playoff appearances since the organization’s rebirth in 1999 have come during his tenure.

