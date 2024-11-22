PFF Reveals Highest-Graded Browns Players In Week 12

The Cleveland Browns escaped the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night 24-19 due to a spirited effort on both sides of the ball.

The offense was able to overcome three turnovers and put together some clutch second-half drives, while the defense lit Russell Wilson up all night and held Pittsburgh’s offense under 20 points, ending its five-game winning streak.

Even the heaviest of snowstorms couldn’t dampen the many individual standout performances from both sides of the ball, and Pro Football Focus shared which players graded the best for the Browns in the win.

PFF shared on X that defensive end Myles Garrett was the highest-graded Brown in Week 12 at 90.4, with quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy tying for second place at 86.4.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks received an 86.0 grade, and guard Wyatt Teller was graded at 84.0.

The snow made it tough for everyone involved, but somehow, these Browns found a way, largely thanks to Garrett’s three first-half sacks and Winston’s clutch second-half drives, including four fourth-down conversions on four attempts.

These grades remind us that this team has plenty of talent and was held back by poor quarterback play for much of the season.

With Winston under center, this team has now beaten its two biggest rivals, the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, over the past month.

Garrett reached ten sacks on the season in the win, the seventh year in a row he achieved that feat, while Winston continues to shine as a leader for this team in a personal effort to prove that he is still capable of being a starting quarterback in this league.

