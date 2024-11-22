Mike Vrabel Will Be A Guest On ManningCast On Monday Night

Most NFL fans were surprised when the former Tennessee Titans head coach was fired last offseason.

It was even more surprising that he didn’t land one of the other available head coaching gigs around the league, opting instead to take on a coaching and personnel consultant role with the Cleveland Browns.

It seems like only a matter of time before he becomes a head coach again, but for now, he appears to be enjoying his time with the Browns.

He will also reportedly take a brief break from consulting to appear on the ManningCast on Monday Night Football this week during the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers game.

He will join his former coach, Bill Belichick, as a guest.

Mike Vrabel will be a guest on the ManningCast on Monday night for the Ravens-Chargers game. Vrabel – the former Titans HC – has been working for the Browns this season as a coaching and personnel consultant. He’ll join Belichick as a guest on the show. Both will be two of the… pic.twitter.com/PXuhcBw4wq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2024

Vrabel and Belichick are believed to be the top two coaching targets around the league this season.

There are already two openings with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints, who fired Robert Saleh and Dennis Allen after getting off to poor starts.

There are several other teams, such as the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, and others, who would surprise nobody if they decided to make a change this offseason as well, so Vrabel and Belichick will likely have a few options.

The Browns are 3-8, but few are placing much blame on the coaching staff for this poor season.

This surely won’t have any negative impact on Vrabel’s landing a head coaching job in the offseason if he wants one.

