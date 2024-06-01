PFF Reveals Myles Garrett’s Rank For Top-10 Edge Defenders

The Cleveland Browns had one of the best defenses in team history in 2023 as the unit ranked atop the NFL in multiple categories.

Cleveland was led by defensive end Myles Garrett in a season the edge defender earned the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

After such a strong season, it’s hard to imagine any list of defensive ends not including Garrett at the top entering the 2024 season.

PFF shared on Twitter its ranking for edge defenders, putting Garrett atop the 32-man list for his historic season.

The Top-10 edge defenders going into next season, per @TampaBayTre pic.twitter.com/mxmiGhmn0L — PFF (@PFF) May 31, 2024

Garrett was among the league’s leaders in three important defensive categories: sacks, forced fumbles, and tackles for loss.

In 2023, Garrett had 14 sacks in 16 games, finishing seventh in that category.

Garrett caused four forced fumbles last season, finishing tied for fifth place in the NFL.

He also finished tied for seventh in tackles for loss with 17 total in 2023.

Garrett earned multiple awards last season, including his fifth Pro Bowl selection and third First-team All-Pro honor.

The Browns have kept the defensive core from last season intact, re-signing defensive end Za’Darius Smith (who also appeared on the list) to pair with defensive tackles Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, and newcomer Quinton Jefferson.

Cleveland also picked up the fifth-year option for Greg Newsome II, ensuring that the fourth-year cornerback will continue to pair up with Martin Emerson Jr. and Denzel Ward in the defensive backfield.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah headlines the linebackers returning this season and is also on PFF’s list of top middle defenders for the 2024 season.

NEXT:

PFF Ranks Browns Roster Among AFC's Top 10