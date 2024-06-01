PFF Ranks Browns Roster Among AFC’s Top 10

For the second time in four years, the Cleveland Browns went to the AFC playoffs in 2023 as one of the seven best teams in the conference.

While a string of injuries decimated the team throughout the season, Cleveland used its depth at multiple positions to continue pushing toward an improbable playoff run and an 11-6 finish.

A new ranking from PFF confirms the Browns are again among the best rosters in the AFC, but the ranking may rile fans.

PFF shared on Twitter their top-10 AFC rosters for this season, putting Cleveland as the eighth-ranked collection of athletes heading into the 2024 regular season.

The Top-10 AFC Rosters going into next season Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/9whqdifaNa — PFF (@PFF) May 30, 2024

Three AFC North teams are included in the ranking with Baltimore selected as the third-best roster while Pittsburgh’s squad is ranked ninth.

The Kansas City Chiefs are ranked as the top AFC roster heading into the season, and the New York Jets are a surprising second-ranked squad.

During a somewhat quiet offseason, Cleveland addressed needs on both its offense and defense.

In addition to drafting and signing more offensive linemen, the Browns acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos in exchange for draft picks.

Defensively, Cleveland bolstered its line with draft picks and signings while also re-signing or extending several players from last year’s team.

The Browns are in the process of installing a new offensive scheme that will use three- and four-receiver sets, and Cleveland currently has a dozen wide receivers on the roster to address depth issues at this position.

