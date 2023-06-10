PFF Reveals Their Ranking For Center Ethan Pocic

The Cleveland Browns needed a center, and they found the perfect guy after Nick Harris suffered an injury.

Signing Ethan Pocic was one of GM Andrew Berry’s biggest wins of the 2023 offseason.

As a matter of fact, PFF just ranked Pocic as the seventh-best player at his position entering the upcoming campaign, making his contract look like even more of a bargain.

Creed Humphrey has been the highest-graded center since entering the league…@PFF_Gordon ranks the Top-32 centers in the NFLhttps://t.co/ulqoa4dVYv — PFF (@PFF) June 9, 2023

PFF points out that Pocic’s career didn’t get off to a solid start, especially considering he was a second-round pick, but he made most of the chance to play when Nick Harris tore his ACL and has now become the undisputed starter at the position.

Pocic started off as a guard in 2017 but was often out of position and overpowered.

He’s improved every season since switching to center in 2020, and he was at his best playing between Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio.

Not many times a team manages to replace a solid starter like Tretter with someone as productive and efficient, but Berry managed to find good value with minimum investment.

Of course, being side by side with All-Pro guards did a lot to help him last season, but he rose to the occasion and proved to be a blossoming star of his own as he settled in and the season went by.

Not so bad for a guy with a three-year base salary of $18 million, and you better believe he’ll play himself into a very lucrative deal pretty soon.