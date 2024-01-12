Browns Nation

PFF Shows Browns Chances To Win The AFC In 2023

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with a huge question mark over their heads.

Kevin Stefanski was reportedly on the hot seat, and rightfully so, as the team hadn’t made the playoffs in consecutive seasons, and they would now finally have a franchise-caliber quarterback like Deshaun Watson.

As you may know by now, tall plans had to change over and over, given the plethora of injuries on both sides of the ball, including losing Watson and Nick Chubb for the season.

Even so, and against all odds, the Browns still managed to win 11 games and make it to the playoffs, and they’re even favored to beat the Houston Texans on the road in their postseason debut.

Nonetheless, PFF still doesn’t like their chances to make it to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history (via PFF on Twitter).

They recently shared a pic on Twitter giving the Browns the worst odds to win the AFC at just 1 percent, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This shouldn’t strike as much of a surprise, all things considered, but given the way the Browns have reacted to adversity, it still feels kind of suspicious.

This team has already exceeded all expectations, as some pundits even chose them to finish at the bottom of the AFC North division.

Then again, this kind of thing should only work as more inspiration, as they’ve proven the doubters wrong over and over.

Anything can happen in the playoffs, and they’ll just have to take things one game at a time now.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

