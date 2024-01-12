Browns Cornerback Shares Cryptic Video On Social Media

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been able to catch a single break with injuries throughout the course of the entire season.

This team has struggled to stay healthy all year long, so it wasn’t shocking to see that they might not have one of their best defensive players available for their playoff debut, either.

Star cornerback Denzel Ward tweaked his knee in practice on Thursday and drew a questionable tag for Saturday’s clash with the Houston Texans.

However, it seems like it’s not a serious injury, and he’ll take the field at NRG Stadium, judging by a hype video he posted on Twitter earlier on Friday afternoon.

The Browns are getting ready to stop stellar rookie C.J. Stroud, and having Ward on the field would obviously do wonders in that regard.

Kevin Stefanski’s team has rallied together as they prepare to make the first Super Bowl trip in franchise history.

That seems unlikely, judging by how banged up they’ve been throughout the course of the entire campaign.

Then again, they’ve already beaten the odds over and over, so there’s no reason why they shouldn’t have faith in themselves and believe they could actually pull this off.

The players have put the team first and foremost, playing through injuries, rallying for each other, and putting their bodies on the line on every single snap.

So, it will have to take a very serious injury for a guy like Ward not to suit up for the most crucial game of this epic season.