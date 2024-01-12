Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Cornerback Shares Cryptic Video On Social Media

Browns Cornerback Shares Cryptic Video On Social Media

By

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward
Denzel Ward (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been able to catch a single break with injuries throughout the course of the entire season.

This team has struggled to stay healthy all year long, so it wasn’t shocking to see that they might not have one of their best defensive players available for their playoff debut, either.

Star cornerback Denzel Ward tweaked his knee in practice on Thursday and drew a questionable tag for Saturday’s clash with the Houston Texans.

However, it seems like it’s not a serious injury, and he’ll take the field at NRG Stadium, judging by a hype video he posted on Twitter earlier on Friday afternoon.

The Browns are getting ready to stop stellar rookie C.J. Stroud, and having Ward on the field would obviously do wonders in that regard.

Kevin Stefanski’s team has rallied together as they prepare to make the first Super Bowl trip in franchise history.

That seems unlikely, judging by how banged up they’ve been throughout the course of the entire campaign.

Then again, they’ve already beaten the odds over and over, so there’s no reason why they shouldn’t have faith in themselves and believe they could actually pull this off.

The players have put the team first and foremost, playing through injuries, rallying for each other, and putting their bodies on the line on every single snap.

So, it will have to take a very serious injury for a guy like Ward not to suit up for the most crucial game of this epic season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Makes Strong Projection For Joe Flacco This Weekend

13 mins ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Elevate 2 Players Before Playoff Duel With Texans

39 mins ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Star Earns Impressive 5th All-Pro Selection

46 mins ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Predictions For 2023 Wild Card Game Between Browns at Texans

1 hour ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Bob Golic

Looking Back At 1988 Playoff Game Between Cleveland And Houston

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Browns Defense Broke 14-Year NFL Record In 2023 Season

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive players

Analyst Picks Browns Play As One Of The Best Of The 2023 Season

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Gets Notable Honor From PFT Following 2023 Regular Season

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

2 Browns Figures Enter Texans Game With Undefeated Records

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

PFF Gives Myles Garrett Notable Honor For 2023 Season

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Browns Could Be Without 7 Players For Texans Game

23 hours ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Rule Out Key Defensive Back For Playoff Game Against Texans

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Nick Saban

Browns Send Goodbye Message To Legendary Coach Nick Saban

1 day ago

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud

Reporter Notes Browns Might Have Advantage Over C.J. Stroud

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFT Gives Kevin Stefanski Notable Honor For This Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Shares Major Health Update Ahead Of The Playoffs

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Announce Backup QB For Texans Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns players

Insider Mentions Main Focus For Texans' Defense Against Browns

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Fans React To Joe Flacco Being On Legendary NFL Playoff List

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Video Shows Browns Players In Great Spirits Ahead Of Playoff Duel

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Designate 1 Key Player To Return From IR

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Shares Thoughts On Notable Playoff Record

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Gets Honest About Browns Preparations For Texans Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Can Set Playoff Record With Win Over Texans

3 days ago

Analyst Makes Strong Projection For Joe Flacco This Weekend

No more pages to load