Browns Nation

Thursday, September 19, 2024
Phil Dawson Shares His Thoughts On Becoming Browns Legend With Jim Donovan

Phil Dawson with guitar
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

This summer, the Browns announced that kicker Phil Dawson would join the Cleveland Browns Legend as a 2024 inductee.

Fans were excited to see a successful kicker who played in three different decades for the team joining other Cleveland greats from the past with this honor.

Little did Dawson or the Browns know that the organization would be adding a second member to this 2024 class.

Jim Donovan, the voice of the Cleveland Browns for a quarter of a century, announced his surprising retirement in August as he deals with cancer yet again.

It was only fitting that Dawson – who started in Cleveland the same year as Donovan – got to make the phone call to welcome him into the exclusive group.

Afterward, analyst Camryn Justice shared Dawson’s thoughts on Donovan joining him as a member of the Cleveland Browns Legends and what an honor this is for the team’s former kicker.

“This is a guy I call friend … obviously he’s going through a lot right now … my heart goes out to him and his family, pulling for him,” Justice shared on X.

Dawson played in the NFL for 20 years, but 14 of those seasons were spent with the Browns.

He played in 215 games for Cleveland, making 305 of the 363 field goals he attempted while he was a member of the Browns.

He also made 350 of the 358 extra-point attempts he kicked, and the newest member of the Browns Legends is second all-time in scoring for Cleveland behind Lou Groza.

Both he and Donovan will be inducted on Sunday when the New York Giants visit Huntington Banks Field.

Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

