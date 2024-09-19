Jim Donovan To Be Honored As Browns Legend This Sunday

This summer, the Cleveland Browns’ play-by-play announcer for the last quarter century – Jim Donovan – unexpectedly announced his retirement from the job.

Donovan also announced at the time he was battling cancer again, the reason the 69-year-old walked away from a job he’s held since the team’s rebirth in 1999.

While Donovan stepped away from the job, the Browns aren’t ready to see him leave just yet.

The Cleveland Browns’ official X account shared the news that Donovan would be inducted with kicker Phil Dawson into the team’s Cleveland Browns Legend 2024 class on Sunday when the franchise hosts the New York Giants.

Donovan started his play-by-play duties with the Browns in 1999, the same season that Dawson joined Cleveland.

In the team’s press release about the announcement, Donovan received the call about his induction from Dawson.

“Phil, that is unbelievable,” Donovan said, adding, “That is so great. That is a great honor. What an honor to go in at all, but to go in with you, wow.”

Donovan had announced his retirement from the booth on August 29, just days before the team’s first game at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

In the letter, Donovan noted that his second bout with cancer was the reason for him to step down.

“But my cancer is a defiant opponent and has returned and very aggressively,” Donovan shared in the letter, adding, “This will require me to devote everything I have in me to continue the fight and my family and I are committed to doing that.”

