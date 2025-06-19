Denzel Ward Sends 3-Word Message Ahead Of Season

The Cleveland Browns face questions about their direction this season, but the organization has made its intentions crystal clear.

Despite an uncertain quarterback situation and a challenging 2025 schedule, speculation about tanking for a top draft pick misses the mark entirely.

Cleveland’s mindset became evident throughout minicamp, where players demonstrated locked-in focus and high energy.

That confidence extends beyond the practice field, with cornerback Denzel Ward recently sharing his outlook on social media.

“This our year,” Ward captioned his Instagram post.

The optimism isn’t unfounded.

The Browns reached the playoffs just two seasons ago with an 11-6 record, and many of those building blocks remain in place.

Their 2023 defense, which led the league in yards allowed, returns largely intact with Myles Garrett anchoring the pass rush and Jim Schwartz still coordinating the unit.

While quarterback play remains uncertain, the offense added promising rookie running backs who could provide new dimensions.

If Cleveland’s defense performs at a top-five level again and Kevin Stefanski’s return to play-calling brings stability, better injury luck could propel them toward another playoff push.

Cleveland plans to operate at full throttle throughout the season.

The organization won’t ease up on that aggressive approach unless circumstances force their hand.

Rebuilding simply isn’t part of their current vocabulary as they pursue another postseason appearance.

