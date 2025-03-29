Potential Browns QB Prospect ‘Put On A Show’ At Pro Day

The NFL Combine is an opportunity for prospects big and small to showcase their abilities, hoping to impress coaches and scouts.

It’s still a major event for most prospects, but many of the players who believe they will be first-round picks elect not to show up.

Instead, they focus on their Pro Days, hoping to put on a clinic in front of a smaller group of executives and decision-makers from teams across the league.

There are pros are cons to this approach, but in recent years, Pro Days have been an opportunity for players to get drafted significantly higher than where they were projected heading into that day, but they also run the risk of having a poor performance and tanking their draft stock.

Jaxson Dart, a potential quarterback prospect for the Cleveland Browns, certainly made the most of his Pro Day experience, dazzling scouts and media members who were in attendance.

Ian Rapoport talked about his performance in a recent appearance on the NFL Network, saying, “Jaxson Dart put on a show today.”

“Jaxson Dart put on a show today.” Safe to say @RapSheet was impressed with this QB prospect at @OleMissFB Pro Day 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vpPOQUxGRN — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 28, 2025

Dart can sling the ball down the field, and a big arm like that could come in handy for many teams across the league.

The Browns won’t likely target him with the No.2 overall pick, but there is talk that they could trade back into the later stages of the first round to acquire him.

Given the team’s history at the position, they’ll have to do something soon if they want to make a significant postseason run, and Dart could provide the level of upside they’re looking for.

