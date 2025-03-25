Analyst Urges Browns To Avoid ‘Dumpster’ Veteran QB Options

Several franchises have moved to address their quarterback issue two weeks into the official start of the 2025 NFL season.

The Cleveland Browns have made only one move, swapping out third-year player Dorian Thompson-Robinson for former Steelers and Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett.

No analyst believes Pickett’s addition will be the only one this season for the Browns as he is the only healthy quarterback on the Browns’ roster.

Cleveland can address its void by adding another veteran to compete for the team’s starting role in 2025, or the Browns can elect to develop a prospect from the upcoming draft into a potential starter.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter believes Cleveland is better off taking its chances with the rookies.

Ruiter urged the Browns to avoid the remaining crop of unsigned free agent quarterbacks, suggesting Cleveland should take their chances with multiple first-year players instead.

“Looking in the dumpster at the veteran QB options still available, Browns are better off drafting 2 QBs. It’s throw something against the wall and hope something, anything can stick time,” Ruiter said.

Cleveland has 10 picks for the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Browns have continuously been linked to one of the top two prospects in this year’s class with their No. 2 overall selection.

After that first-round choice, the Browns could elect to pick another quarterback on the draft’s second day with one of the picks Cleveland has in the second or third round, or the organization might trade some of those assets to acquire a late first-round selection.

The Browns have drafted 11 quarterbacks since 2000, including four prospects during the first round of the draft.

