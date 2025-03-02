Browns Nation

Sunday, March 2, 2025
Potential Browns WR Prospect Dazzles At NFL Combine In 40-Yard Dash

Ernesto Cova
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns could use another pass-catcher.

Unfortunately, after watching Matthew Golden’s unofficial 40-yard dash time, they might have to hit the drawing board again.

Golden is currently a potential second-round target for the Browns, but he might not be available by the time they get on the clock.

As shown by Billy M on X, the Texas Longhorns standout wideout ran a stunning 4.30 time at the 40-yard dash.

He had already turned plenty of heads before this.

He’s found success at multiple places, and he can be lined up anywhere on the field.

His explosiveness, speed, quick twitch, and lateral movements almost effortlessly help him create separation.

He’s also a very polished route runner who can excel on vertical routes and will leave his coverage in the dust.

Golden has also shown strong instincts to beat his man in contested catches and 50/50 ball situations.

On the downside, he’s not very involved in the running game as a blocker, and even when he puts in some effort, he struggles to hold his own against bigger, stronger, and/or more physical defenders.

He has the upside of being a WR2 right away and even a WR1 in the right system.

But if he continues to impress before the NFL Draft, he might not be up for grabs at No.33, as multiple teams could give him some consideration with their first-round selections.

Ernesto Cova
