Analyst Just Dropped Major Browns Draft Intel

For the Cleveland Browns to have a successful first round in the 2026 NFL Draft, it is thought that they will have to emerge with an offensive tackle and a wide receiver from overall picks No. 6 and No. 24. They, of course, could make a trade to wind up with different selections, but the outcome would likely remain the same.

However, it is more important that they select the right players with those picks. Satisfying the positional needs will be a priority, but it should not override value.

With that in mind, analyst Tony Rizzo recently revealed what he’s hearing about the Browns’ draft plans, which is to select Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling at No. 6 and Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson later in the round.

“Browns draft intel, you ready? No. 1, tackle at 6, and this person thinks Carnell Tate could fall out of the top 10, for whatever reason. The Browns like Jordyn Tyson, and they’re hoping he’ll be there at 24. Andrew likes him because he’s fast. Tackle at 6, and I’m hearing Freeling,” Rizzo said.

Some Browns NFL Draft intel that @TheRealTRizzo has heard: – OT at 6 and lean is Monroe Freeling

– Browns like Jordyn Tyson

– Carnell Tate could slip out of top 10 pic.twitter.com/0wwCmVT15K — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 6, 2026

This scenario would mean the Browns could pass on Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, who is considered the best player at the position in the class. That may turn out to be the right move for Cleveland, as Tate’s stock seems to be falling, with Rizzo mentioning that he could fall out of the top 10 after being there in almost every mock draft so far.

Whether that makes Freeling the proper choice at No. 6 is worthy of debate. Though he may be the leading true left tackle in the class, he has limited starting experience in college and is not listed among the top 10 overall prospects in the respective rankings of ESPN, The Athletic, Pro Football Focus, or The Ringer.

As for Tyson, he is unlikely to fall to No. 24 as he is considered one of the next best wide receivers in the class after Tate, along with Makai Lemon of USC. As Rizzo mentions, Tyson did have a noteworthy injury history in college, so he could be seen as a risk as well.

If the Browns do leave the first day of the draft with a combination of Freeling and Tyson, they will have filled two major holes on their offense, but it will be wait-and-see if they have done so in the best fashion possible.

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Browns Being Connected To Trade With Jaguars For Pro Bowl WR