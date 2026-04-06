Browns Being Connected To Trade With Jaguars For Pro Bowl WR

In the days leading up to the NFL Draft, priorities can change, and market forces will shift. But for the Cleveland Browns, one thing has remained constant throughout, and that is their need for a star wide receiver.

It is why they have been linked to Ohio State prospect Carnell Tate even before his college season ended. He looks to be something of a no-brainer selection for the Browns at No. 6 overall, based on their need and his talent.

However, Cleveland could make another notable move to land that coveted No. 1 wideout, and that is to conduct a trade with a familiar draft-day partner. Even though the Jacksonville Jaguars have stated they do not intend to part with Brian Thomas Jr., anything is possible until it is not.

That is why the Browns are still being connected to a trade with the Jaguars for the Pro Bowl wide receiver, which would cost Cleveland its second first-round pick in the upcoming draft, which is No. 24 overall, plus a later-round selection.

Cleveland Browns Receive: WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars Receive: 2026 Round 1 Pick (24), 2026 Round 4 Pick (107)

“This would be a tad ironic. After all, the 24th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft originally belonged to the Jaguars. But that pick was sent to Cleveland as part of Jacksonville’s move up to select Travis Hunter in 2025 (at No. 2 overall). The Browns, like the [New York] Jets, are sitting on two first-round picks with no chance at a quarterback with either (Hey, maybe Shedeur (giggle) Sanders is the guy). Like the Jets, the Browns need to improve the passing-game weapons, or it won’t matter who is under center. Trade for Thomas, and the Browns can add an offensive tackle at No. 6 overall. Or go best player available. [Safety] Caleb Downs would look good in orange and brown. Just saying,” Gary Davenport wrote.

The Browns also have a need for a left tackle and could use the No. 6 pick on someone such as Francis Mauigoa of Miami or Monroe Freeling of Georgia. This trade scenario would allow them to fulfill both needs in a manner that may be better than any potential alternative.

Thomas was a first-round pick by the Jaguars at No. 23 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He had an outstanding first season that earned him a Pro Bowl berth and a fourth-place finish in the voting for Offensive Rookie of the Year, which was won by Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Based on his production already in the NFL, he is likely better than any wide receiver the Browns can select at No. 24. He is also arguably better than Tate, with the only downside being that Thomas could require a new contract two years earlier than any rookie first-round pick would.

So, despite the Jaguars’ denials, based on their history with the Browns, nothing regarding Thomas should be ruled out before that No. 24 pick is made.

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Analyst Reveals Expectations If Browns Draft Carnell Tate