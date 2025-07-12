Power Rankings Paint Grim Picture For Browns

The Cleveland Browns don’t have the highest expectations for 2025 following an abysmal 2024 campaign, but there is plenty to get excited for and lots of hope that the organization can show at least a decent level of improvement now that there are four new quarterbacks in the building and an exciting rookie class coming to town.

It’s not often that a great season begins with a four-man quarterback competition, but that’s where the Browns are at the moment, which is why they were recently placed near the bottom of an early 2025 power rankings list.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport recently ranked each team in the NFL and placed the Browns 29th, citing the uncertain quarterback situation as a big reason why.

“The Browns are still looking at a four-way camp QB competition involving Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. I thought they might have parted with one of the four by now, and the fact they haven’t makes me think they’re nowhere close to establishing a Week 1 starter. That’s a major issue because Cleveland will only have so many camp reps to go around. And if the Browns can’t uncover at least an average starter this season, they’ll have no chance of exiting the AFC North basement,” Knox wrote.

As much as the organization or some fans don’t want to admit it, this team is rebuilding, but it could be a rather swift rebuild if the Browns can get the QB situation figured out.

The main goal for this season has to be figuring out if Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, or Shedeur Sanders can be the long-term solution at quarterback.

If none of them prove that they can be that, the Browns have a pair of first-round picks in the 2026 draft, which projects to be a loaded quarterback class featuring the likes of (potentially) Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, LaNorris Sellers, and others.

It’s tough to argue with this ranking, and it means nothing in the long run.

All that matters is if the Browns can prove people wrong on the field when the time comes.

