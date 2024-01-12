Predictions For 2023 Wild Card Game Between Browns at Texans

Amari Cooper leads the Cleveland Browns back to the scene of his record-setting receiving performance.

Houston’s defense is sure to be more aware of where the prolific wideout roams this time around.

Getting pressure on Joe Flacco didn’t work in Week 16, so maybe the Texans shift a rusher into coverage.

But QB pressure and man coverage have worked all season on Houston’s rookie quarterback, C.J. Stroud.

So, with Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward in mind, here is how the staff at Browns Nation sees the Browns-Texans Wild Card game unfolding:

Ben Donahue:

“CJ Stroud versus Joe Flacco. This meeting will be much more competitive than Week 16. Injury-depleted Browns will need to bring their A+ game.”

Browns win 33-28

Rocco Nuosci:

“Cleveland’s defense will need to show up and limit rookie sensation C.J. Stroud. If that happens and Flacco limits turnovers, the Browns will be in good shape for a road playoff win.

Browns win 27-23

Pat Opperman:

“Browns couldn’t run against the Texans last time. If they figure out Cooper, points could be hard to come by. But Stroud versus the Browns pass rush and secondary? C’mon!”

Browns win 20-16

Orlando Silva:

“This should be a lot closer than their prior duel. The Browns are dealing with some injuries while the Texans now have C.J. Stroud back on the field.”

Browns win 34-31

Las Vegas thinks enough of Flacco Fever to make the Browns a 2.5-point road favorite.

Denzel Ward’s injury scare looks to be just that- a scare, if the cornerback’s social media posts are any indication.

Fans can tune in to this wild card matchup Saturday at 4:30 ET on NBC or Peacock.