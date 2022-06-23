2 QBs The Browns Could Sign If Deshaun Watson Is Suspended All Year

The Deshaun Watson saga is seemingly getting worse with time.

This week, he reportedly settled 20 of the lawsuits that he is facing, but a spokesman from the NFL said that it won’t have any effect on what they decide to do as far as any potential discipline.

It seems like a suspension is looming for the three-time Pro Bowler, and the Dawg Pound is fearing that it will be a heavy suspension, possibly for the entire 2022 season, or longer.

The Watson camp has reportedly been expecting a decision to come from the NFL on a possible penalty either this month or next.

The Browns need to start preparing a contingency plan so they can at least stay afloat if and when Watson isn’t allowed to play, which could involve bringing in another quarterback to fill in for him.

There are two QBs, in particular, Cleveland may want to consider.

Cam Newton

Cam Newton is currently a free agent, and his electric and mercurial personality makes it seem unlikely that he will accept being a backup signal-caller.

But if Watson isn’t allowed to play all year, it could be an opportunity for Newton to rehab his image.

Not too long ago, he was considered one of the better QBs in football, as he was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011 and made the Pro Bowl in two of his first three seasons.

In 2015, he won the NFL MVP award while leading the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance.

But he has fallen from grace ever since.

Last year, he returned to the Panthers for several games, but he failed to measure up.

Newton comes with his thorns, including his ego, but he may be the best of the free agent QBs the Browns could simply pick up in a pinch to cover for a suspended Watson.

At age 33, he’s not exactly old, and although he may be a far cry from what he was several years ago, perhaps Cleveland should look into taking a flyer on him.

Hope he signs with the browns when the inevitable watson suspension happens. Need competition at minimum for brissett. — Eddie Jones (@Eddiejo11489440) June 21, 2022

Colin Kaepernick

In recent months, Colin Kaepernick, 34, has reportedly worked out with at least one team as he seeks to make a comeback to the NFL.

Several years ago, he took the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII, and had it not been for a pass interference non-call that some say should’ve gone against the Baltimore Ravens, Kaepernick may have walked out of New Orleans with a world championship.

But he effectively sacrificed his pro career when he started kneeling during the playing of the national anthem in 2016 to protest multiple unjust shootings of unarmed Black individuals.

Many feel he has been blackballed because he has had the guts to take a public stance on such a hot-button social and political issue.

Last month, Kaepernick reportedly had a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Seattle Seahawks expressed some interest in him earlier in the offseason.

Should the Raiders sign Colin Kaepernick? pic.twitter.com/zXAeaNHA3K — PFF (@PFF) June 8, 2022

With the presence of elite running back Nick Chubb, perhaps head coach Kevin Stefanski could find a way to work around Kaepernick’s deficiencies in the pocket, but if he is in game shape, perhaps he wouldn’t be the worst option for a Browns team that is sans Watson.