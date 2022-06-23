Browns Nation News And Notes (6/23/22)

It is Thursday, June 23, 2022.

The Cleveland Browns continue to wait for a ruling on Deshaun Watson.

There is much speculation, but we know very little except for how the process works.

In the meantime, here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Browns TE Is Attending TE University

Fans hoping to see many David Njoku highlights in 2022 will appreciate this news.

Njoku is representing the Browns at Travis Kelce‘s TE University in Nashville, Tennessee which runs from June 22 through June 24.

A big group is expected and so far 24 players have committed to attending.

The event also includes a charity event headlined by Kelce for the Boys & Girls Club of America.

If this story sounds familiar, it could be because Njoku also attended the event in 2021.

Offseason activities for #Browns may be over, but not for TE David Njoku. He’ll be attending TE University in Nashville next week. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) June 18, 2021

If Watson plays, many expect Njoku to have a breakout year.

The Browns used the franchise tag during the spring to hold on to Njoku before finalizing his 4-year $56.75 million dollar contract extension late last month.

The Browns have signed TE David Njoku to a four-year, $56.75M contract extension, per @RapSheet and @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/ULk9F4rqpg — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 27, 2022

2. Joe Haden’s Instagram Raises Questions

Former Browns cornerback Joe Haden posted a picture of himself in his Browns uniform on Instagram on Wednesday.

Haden, 33, is a 12-year NFL veteran.

He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Browns before jumping to the Browns’ AFC North foe, the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he has been for the past five seasons.

Haden is a free agent so it can mean one of two things.

Does Joe Haden sign a 1 day contract to retire as a #Browns player? pic.twitter.com/EgCWIB2psM — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) June 23, 2022

He is rejoining the Browns in 2022, or he is signing a one-day deal to retire as a Brown.

Stay tuned.

3. Youth Movement Is Here

Cleveland’s professional athletes are young.

The average age of the Cavaliers, Guardians, and Browns players is around 25 years of age.

Cleveland is the future with all the youth in the sports teams… –#Browns Age Average(2021) 25.3

–#Guardians Age Average 25.4

–#Cavs Age Average 25.6 pic.twitter.com/OsKEcbHB2p — Kentucky Fried Christian (@KFChristian_) June 22, 2022

These are the prime years to win championships for a city that deserves them.

4. Happy Anniversary Cleveland Cavaliers

Several people took to social media on Wednesday to recall the 6-year anniversary of the Cavs championship parade.

It’s the six-year anniversary of my greatest day as a sportswriter — the 2016 NBA champion Cleveland #Cavaliers parade. Was fortunate enough to walk behind ⁦@KingJames⁩ car. pic.twitter.com/1SjyBsDmIn — Marla Ridenour (@MRidenourABJ) June 22, 2022

No championship parade will ever top the Cavs parade 6 years ago today pic.twitter.com/Fh2m7crfl3 — Sir Yacht🛥 (@SirYacht_) June 22, 2022

On that winning note, Happy Thursday Browns fans!