Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (6/23/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/23/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Thursday, June 23, 2022.

The Cleveland Browns continue to wait for a ruling on Deshaun Watson.

There is much speculation, but we know very little except for how the process works.

In the meantime, here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Browns TE Is Attending TE University

Fans hoping to see many David Njoku highlights in 2022 will appreciate this news.

Njoku is representing the Browns at Travis Kelce‘s TE University in Nashville, Tennessee which runs from June 22 through June 24.

A big group is expected and so far 24 players have committed to attending.

The event also includes a charity event headlined by Kelce for the Boys & Girls Club of America.

If this story sounds familiar, it could be because Njoku also attended the event in 2021.

If Watson plays, many expect Njoku to have a breakout year.

The Browns used the franchise tag during the spring to hold on to Njoku before finalizing his 4-year $56.75 million dollar contract extension late last month.

 

2. Joe Haden’s Instagram Raises Questions

Former Browns cornerback Joe Haden posted a picture of himself in his Browns uniform on Instagram on Wednesday.

Haden, 33, is a 12-year NFL veteran.

He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Browns before jumping to the Browns’ AFC North foe, the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he has been for the past five seasons.

Haden is a free agent so it can mean one of two things.

He is rejoining the Browns in 2022, or he is signing a one-day deal to retire as a Brown.

Stay tuned.

 

3. Youth Movement Is Here

Cleveland’s professional athletes are young.

The average age of the Cavaliers, Guardians, and Browns players is around 25 years of age.

These are the prime years to win championships for a city that deserves them.

 

4. Happy Anniversary Cleveland Cavaliers

Several people took to social media on Wednesday to recall the 6-year anniversary of the Cavs championship parade.

On that winning note, Happy Thursday Browns fans!

Recent News

Dakota Allen #53 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during training camp at TIAA Bank Field on July 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.
3 Things To Know About Linebacker Dakota Allen
browns locker room with helmets
3 Browns Players Ready To Break Out In 2022
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
NFL Makes Statement On Settled Deshaun Watson Suits

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 Things To Know About Linebacker Dakota Allen

No more pages to load