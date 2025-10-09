Tyson Campbell’s Numbers Show Major Upgrade For Browns

The Cleveland Browns recently made an intriguing trade.

Not only did they move on from cornerback Greg Newsome II, who was likely to leave as a free agent after this season, but they acquired a solid replacement who’s under contract through the 2028 season.

Tyson Campbell might not be the biggest name out there, but he was elite against the run for the Jacksonville Jaguars this year.

“In 96 run-defense snaps, Browns’ new acquisition Tyson Campbell grades No. 3 in the NFL for [cornerbacks], per PFF, at 87.7 overall. He’s No. 8 in the league for all DBs,” CLEology wrote on X.

The fact that the Browns decided to trade for Campbell speaks volumes about their plans.

It wasn’t a transaction made just to get something for Newsome before he left for nothing.

They also likely freed up money in the long run, even though Campbell signed a lucrative contract extension with Jacksonville before the 2024 season.

The Browns must like what he can bring to the field, and they believe he can thrive in coordinator Jim Schwartz’s defensive scheme.

They have an elite defense, especially against the run, an aspect of the game in which Newsome didn’t always stand out.

The Browns aren’t looking to tank, but they are making moves to plan for the future, and that’s encouraging.

They’ve been better than their record shows, and while it won’t be easy, there’s plenty of football left to be played this season, and the AFC North is surprisingly up for grabs heading into Week 6.

