Quinshon Judkins’ Arrest Could Trigger NFL Action

Training camp approaches with a cloud hanging over the Cleveland Browns organization as rookie running back Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned amid serious legal troubles.

The second-round pick faces domestic battery charges that could derail his promising NFL career before it even begins.

His situation underscores the gravity facing a franchise desperate to shift the narrative back to football.

The NFL has yet to issue a formal statement but is expected to investigate under its Personal Conduct Policy.

During a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan’s ‘Baskin and Phelps’ show, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot spoke her mind when addressing the troubling reports.

“When we hear and see what happened or what allegedly happened and the description in the police report, I really can’t see how the NFL isn’t going to suspend him. They suspended Mike Hall Jr. for five games. And I would think that Quinshon (Judkins) would be facing some games if the NFL determines that these accusations are true,” Cabot said.

"I really can't see how the NFL isn't going to suspend him…" 🚨 @MaryKayCabot with @CLETalkingHeads on the latest around #Browns RB Quinshon Judkins' legal situation heading into training camp/season 🏈 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/vriplmnOs5 pic.twitter.com/7yJXMJdsIa — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 15, 2025

According to her assessment, there weren’t any known red flags tied to his character before the draft.

If anything was there, it stayed well out of public view. It’s possible the Browns had insight that others didn’t, but nothing she came across hinted at these kinds of concerns.

Judkins, the presumed successor to Nick Chubb, was recently arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.

According to the police report, Judkins allegedly punched a woman with a closed fist during a car ride.

The victim delayed reporting the incident out of concern for Judkins’ career, but later provided photographic evidence of bruising.

