Quinshon Judkins Gets Honest About Browns’ QB Competition

When next season begins, running back Quinshon Judkins will be a major part of the Cleveland Browns’ offense. Now that he is healing from his injury, the Browns are expecting big things from Judkins during his second season in the league.

But there remain many questions about who will be playing alongside Judkins on offense. For example, the Browns still haven’t made clear who will be the starting quarterback next season. And speaking on Downs 2 Business, Judkins didn’t give much insight.

However, he did say that he loves the youth of his team and is ready to see Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and anyone else compete to be QB1.

“Even if I had an opinion on it, you never really know at the end of the day. Everybody looks at each player a different way. I love all the quarterbacks in our room. We got such a young team, and they develop so much throughout the year. They look like totally different players than when they first started out. When [Todd Monken] said [QB competition], me personally, I didn’t think nothing of it. I think that’s what any coach would say, you know, you earn your respect on the grass,” Judkins said.

If someone who is literally a part of the team doesn’t have an answer about who will be the Browns’ starting quarterback next season, then that says a lot. This is just more proof that head coach Todd Monken and his staff are still weighing all of their options.

It is important to note that Judkins referenced the young players on his team. Some people might assume that means he isn’t considering Deshaun Watson as the quarterback. Watson is only 30, but that is years older than Sanders at 24 and Gabriel at 25.

Judkins wants to see the best man win, and he is hoping for good competition for this highly-coveted position. He believes that Monken is positioning all players to battle and win the respect of him, his coaching staff, and the rest of the team.

Just like everyone else, Judkins is waiting to see who comes out on top.

