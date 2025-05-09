Browns Nation

Friday, May 9, 2025
Quinshon Judkins Reacts To Nick Chubb Comparison

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns selected Quinshon Judkins with the 36th pick in the NFL Draft, making him the first Ohio State running back off the board despite not being projected as such.

The talented back remains in Ohio, where growing speculation suggests he could emerge as Nick Chubb’s successor.

Such expectations have placed considerable attention on the rookie as training camp approaches.

During Browns minicamp, Judkins displayed notable confidence while discussing his mindset entering his first professional season.

Judkins also addressed the inevitable comparisons to his predecessor.

“I say Nick Chubb is a great running back. He’s done a lot of great things here. I’m excited to come in and do what I can, and me doing both contributing to the team and then starting my own legacy. I think the coaches have put me in a great position to do that,” Judkins said.

He even emphasized the competitive mentality required at running back, where performance and dominance remain the standard

What distinguished Judkins at Ohio State was his relentless power running style.

Defenders attempting arm tackles found themselves unsuccessful as he consistently ran through contact.

Now with the Browns, he appears to be the most complete back on the roster.

His receiving abilities add significant value to his skill set, while his pass protection stands out as particularly strong, a trademark skill for Buckeye running backs.

With Chubb unlikely to return, Cleveland needed a capable replacement in the backfield.

Judkins seems poised to fill that role effectively, potentially leading the team in carries by season’s end.

Browns Nation