Friday, May 2, 2025
Quinshon Judkins Shows Off Insane Footwork In Viral Video

Andrew Elmquist
By
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had a lot of holes to fill heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

People expected them to heavily invest in their offense throughout the draft, and they certainly made that unit a focus.

They went defense in Round 1, selecting Mason Graham, but then they started getting aggressive with some of their offensive picks.

One of their second-round picks was used on Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins, a player who had a lot of buzz around him heading into the draft.

Judkins was part of a two-headed monster in Ohio State’s backfield with TreVeyon Henderson, but both players were able to establish themselves and get taken in the second round.

His athleticism was put on display in a recent video shared on X, as he demonstrated his quick footwork and overall athleticism.

Having a strong running back room will be imperative for the Browns moving forward, especially with a new quarterback under center.

Establishing the running game will help whichever quarterback they choose to be more comfortable, knowing they have someone else to help carry the offense.

Judkins could be a game-changer for this team, especially with Nick Chubb’s status in the air as a free agent.

This video is just another example of what Browns fans have to look forward to in the 2025 season, having hope for their team for the first time in several years.

It’s unclear if they’ll be able to compete next year or if it’ll take a few seasons to get on track, but this team should provide entertainment on offense, at least.

