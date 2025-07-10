Quinshon Judkins Turns Heads With New Vehicle

You often get a little nervous when you find out an NFL rookie started spending their money too quickly, especially given how short the average NFL career is.

That being said, these players have put in the work for their entire lives and deserve to treat themselves and reap all the rewards that come with being in the league, and new Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins recently reaped a few rewards by showing off his new car.

Judkins shared a photo on Instagram of himself behind the wheel of a nice new Lamborghini while driving alongside some beautiful palm trees.

Former #Buckeyes RB Quinshon Judkins with the Lamborghini🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5p7xd7CUTe — Cody Croy | BuckeyeTribune Writer (@BoominBuckeyes) July 9, 2025

Judkins has apparently been a connoisseur of nice cars for a few years, as he once unknowingly bought a new Mercedes from Nick Saban’s car dealership while he was playing for Ole Miss.

Judkins’ four-year rookie deal is for about $11.4 million, which is more than enough to comfortably purchase the Lambo, which will hopefully inspire him to ball out for the Browns and secure that highly coveted big second contract in a few years.

Cleveland moved on from Nick Chubb this offseason and will likely deploy Judkins and fellow rookie Dylan Sampson in what should be an explosive backfield tandem.

Cleveland didn’t have a 100-yard rusher last season and gave up 66 sacks while also posting the worst turnover differential in the NFL, so there is a major need for this run game to step it up in 2025 and help guide this team out of the gutter.

Hopefully, Judkins can be the Lamborghini out of the backfield that this team desperately needs.

NEXT:

Insider Shuts Down Major Kevin Stefanski Rumor