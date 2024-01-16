Browns Nation

Radio Host Defends Andrew Berry’s Gesture After Texans Game

By

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry
Andrew Berry (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Who knew post-game handshakes could spark such controversy?

Following the Cleveland Browns’ loss to Houston in the AFC Wild Card round, Cleveland sports media personality Greg Brinda took to Twitter to get something off his chest.

Brinda voiced his displeasure with Browns general manager Andrew Berry shaking the hands of Cleveland players after the loss.

Local Cleveland radio host Ken Carman fired back on Twitter and took exception to the criticism.

One of Carman’s go-to quotes is “Don’t get worked into a shoot,” basically meaning don’t get worked up over nothing.

That seems to be Brinda’s agenda with his post.

Being upset after a thrashing in Houston is justified.

The defense looked inept at times and the offense turned the ball over, so there is plenty of frustration to go around.

Yelling about a general manager shaking hands with his players after the season ends seems like a bit much, though and Carman makes a great point in his response.

Cleveland dealt with injuries all season long and had guys playing through them until the bitter end.

There is no problem with Berry showing his support for their efforts throughout the year.

Just because he’s shaking hands doesn’t mean he’s unaware of changes that need to be made.

The time and place for those changes will be here sooner than later.

But for now, Berry embracing his guys after a loss isn’t some sign of weakness.

It’s a sign of respect.

Rocco Nuosci
