Radio Host Makes Big Projection For The Browns 2024 Offseason

By

Cleveland Browns huddle
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have some decisions to make right now.

The roster is almost set, and they have a strong nucleus to build from, but they do need to add more depth at several positions.

With that in mind, ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo predicts the biggest move of the offseason will come at the wide receiver corps.

Talking on his radio show, Rizzo stated that as good as David Bell was at times, he always gets on the floor as soon as he catches the ball, which is not the kind of offense you want to run when you have a guy like Deshaun Watson behind center (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

He added that the team could look to move on from Amari Cooper, almost guaranteeing that they’re going to target a big-name wide receiver to replace him.

Rizzo explained that they obviously cannot take one in the first round of the NFL Draft because the team won’t have a first-round pick due to the Watson trade, but he thinks they have the assets to pursue one anyway.

Cooper had arguably the best season of his career and is signed through the 2026 season, so it doesn’t seem like the Browns have any obligation to get rid of him.

Then again, he’s 29 years old and struggled with injuries late in the year, so there could be some concerns about regression on their part.

Whatever the case, the most important thing will be to have Watson back to full strength, and not much else will matter.

