Radio Host Reveals His Grade For Kevin Stefanski This Season

Given how things fared last season, there were high expectations for the 2024 Cleveland Browns.

Jim Schwartz and Kevin Stefanski were named Assistant Coach of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively, with Myles Garrett running away as Defensive Player of the Year.

Still, this is a short-memory league, and it’s never about what you did in the past as much as it is about what you can do now.

That’s why radio host Anthony Lima is giving Stefanski an ‘F’ grade right now.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he argued that the Browns look like a poorly-coached team right now.

He talked about the lack of discipline and accountability, adding that even though the defense isn’t to blame for their struggles, they need to do a better job of giving the offense a solid field position.

He also talked about how Deshaun Watson continues to start despite his struggles, adding that no one can trust him to lead when he doesn’t seem to be confident in his game, either.

Stefanski has been named Coach of the Year twice in five seasons with the Browns, so it’s not like he’s a bad coach or that he’s not capable of doing the job.

Injuries aside, the way the team has handled the Watson situation may be sending the wrong message in the locker room.

Whether they like him or trust him or not, watching a player holding onto his job regardless of his performance is clearly discouraging, and it could derail the team’s culture.

That’s on the coach.

