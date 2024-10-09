Browns Nation

Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Brady Quinn Calls Out Browns Organization

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Football coach, Jennifer Welter (L) and SiriusXM Host Brady Quinn speak onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

 

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been able to carry last season’s momentum into this campaign.

The offense hasn’t responded well, and there has been plenty of talk about Deshaun Watson and whether he should keep his job.

There have been other issues as well, and the banged-up and underperforming offensive line also deserves some of the blame.

Then again, some people feel like the coaching staff are just making up excuses for Watson at this point.

Notably, that includes Brady Quinn.

Talking on FOX Sports Radio, the renowned analyst called out the organization and whoever was making the decision to keep starting Watson, stating that they’re holding the team back.

“The reality is whoever is making that decision (and I think it’s pretty clear it’s NOT Kevin Stefanski) to keep Deshaun Watson in there is only holding back the Cleveland Browns,” Quinn said.

He thinks Watson was never a good fit for Kevin Stefanski’s offense, and he thinks he’s not the one who’s vouching for him inside the building right now.

Like a lot of people, Quinn also criticized the team’s decision to move on from Joe Flacco just because he could be perceived as a threat to Watson, who has never thrown for more than 300 yards as a member of the Browns.

The Browns gave up a lot to get Watson and then doubled down on that commitment by giving him a lot of money before he even played a snap for the team.

Then again, as much as they desperately need this to work out to make those decisions look good, the fact of the matter is that keeping him out there might not be the best decision for this team at the moment.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation