Myles Garrett Admits One Shedeur Sanders Play Left Him Stunned

If Cleveland Browns fans, or NFL fans, for that matter, only looked at Shedeur Sanders’ Week 12 stat line, they might be disappointed by what they saw.

Sanders finished the game completing 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

Sanders had a lot of hype coming into the season, as fans around the league wanted to see what Deion Sanders’ son was capable of.

He hasn’t gotten many chances to this point, and used Week 12’s game as a stepping stone to his future. Sanders’ box score tells one story, while the eye test of fans, coaches, and teammates tells another.

In the first quarter of Sunday’s game, Sanders rolled to his right while under pressure and hit wide receiver Isaiah Bond for a 52-yard gain.

The long throw left many of his teammates in awe, including Myles Garrett.

“There’s not many guys in the league that can make that throw. That was a hell of a throw. I hope he can continue to grow and develop from making plays like that and take it from there,” Garrett said.

"There's not many guys in the league that can make that throw. That was a hell of a throw. I hope he can continue to grow and develop from making plays like that and take it from there." #Browns DE Myles Garrett on Shedeur Sanders' 52-yard completion to Isaiah Bond pic.twitter.com/KReGGHBalo — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 24, 2025

A Rising Opportunity For Sanders

While the Browns’ coaching staff didn’t seem to be in love with him when the season started, they might have to ride with the hot hand, especially if his teammates are on board.

Garrett has seen a lot of quarterbacks come in and out of this organization, and if he thinks Sanders is the real deal, it might be worth exploring further. One start isn’t going to determine Sanders’ future one way or another, but it could be the catalyst he’s looking for to show his coaches that he should get the reins moving forward, at least for the rest of the season.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Nearing Historic Milestone After Sunday's Performance