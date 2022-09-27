Ratings Prove The Browns Draw A Massive Audience

The Cleveland Browns are doing fairly well three games into their 2022 NFL season.

They could have been 3-0 if not for that collapse against the New York Jets in the last two minutes of their Week 2 encounter.

The Browns edged former starter Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers in their season opener, thanks to rookie kicker Cade York‘s accuracy.

Meanwhile, they earned their second victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But aside from defeating their division rivals, the Browns also attracted a huge audience in Week 3.

Amazon's Week 2 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Steelers and Browns averaged 11.03 million viewers, according to Nielsen. For perspective:

▪️ The Grammys: 9.6 million

▪️ CBS's final round of The Masters: 10.2 million pic.twitter.com/rjaK3aVx6n — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 26, 2022

Front Office Sports shared a report from Nielsen saying that Cleveland’s Thursday Night Football game versus the Steelers averaged 11.03 million viewers.

To put that number in perspective, the 2022 Grammy Awards had 9.6 million viewers, while the final round of The Masters was at 10.2 million.

The audience of the Browns-Steelers game proves yet again that the NFL is the king among American sporting events.

Football fans still tuned in even if the Browns pulled away in the second half via a 16-3 run.

Jacoby Brissett had 22 completions for 220 yards and two touchdowns against Pittsburgh.

Nick Chubb had 113 yards and a rushing touchdown, while Amari Cooper got seven receptions for 101 yards.

Browns’ Statistics After Three Games

The Browns rank fifth in total yards per game with 378.7.

Meanwhile, Chubb and Kareem Hunt give them the NFL’s best rushing offense, averaging 190.7 yards per game.

Their 28.3 points per game rank sixth behind the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Philadelphia Eagles.

On the other hand, there’s still much room for improvement on defense because they are giving up 323.7 yards per game (14th in the league).

The Browns can make it two wins in a row with a victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4.