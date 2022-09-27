Browns Nation

Nick Chubb Maintains His Elite Lead Through 3 Weeks

By

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

Last year, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb completed his third consecutive 1,000-yard season.

He could have had four straight if he did not finish with 996 yards during his rookie campaign.

In 2021, the former Georgia standout collected 1,259 yards and eight touchdowns on 228 carries.

Based on those numbers, Chubb is picking up where he left off by leading the league in rushing yards.

The Browns Wire shared that Chubb leads all rushers with 341 yards.

The New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley is second with 317, while the Atlanta Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson is third at 302.

Completing the top five are the Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor (286) and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (243).

Chubb started the 2022 season with 22 carries for 141 yards against the Carolina Panthers.

He followed that up with 87 yards and three touchdowns against the New York Jets.

He continued his elite play with 113 yards and a touchdown versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chubb is averaging 5.5 yards per carry after 62 attempts.

His efforts helped the Browns establish a 2-1 mark after three games.

They could have remained undefeated if not for the letdown in the final two minutes against the Jets.

 

Browns’ 1-2 Backfield Punch Delivering Knockout Blows

While Chubb is leading the league in rushing yards, Kareem Hunt is contributing in both phases of their offensive attack.

Hunt had 80 total yards and two touchdowns against Carolina.

He had 74 against the Jets and 61 versus the Steelers.

Their contributions gave Cleveland the NFL’s best rushing offense, averaging 190.7 yards per game.

The Chicago Bears are second at 186.7, while the Detroit Lions are third with 170.3.

Meanwhile, the Browns rank sixth in points per game at 28.3, 4.7 points away from the league-leading Baltimore Ravens.

Chubb and the Browns can add to those totals when they face the Falcons in Week 4.

