Browns Nation

Saturday, October 26, 2024
Ravens Could Be Missing Key Player Against Browns On Sunday

Ravens Could Be Missing Key Player Against Browns On Sunday

By
A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

To say that this has been a tough season for the Cleveland Browns wouldn’t tell half of the story.

With a 1-6 record, their chances of making the playoffs are quite slim.

Despite that, division matchups are always a must-win, and with a new look on offense, anything could happen in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens.

In fact, the Browns could have a big edge with a key Ravens player perhaps unavailable.

“Ravens CB Nate Wiggins is not traveling with the team to Cleveland today due to a shoulder injury and illness, but his playing status for Sunday remains questionable,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter wrote on X.

Wiggins’ status won’t be known for sure until the Ravens release their list of inactive players before kickoff.

But it doesn’t seem like he’s going to suit up after he started the week as a non-participant in practice.

He was later able to practice fully before picking up an illness that had him limited.

His absence could be great news for new Browns quarterback Jameis Winston.

He gives the passing game an edge after Deshaun Watson struggled before suffering a season-ending injury in the Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Winston has never been afraid to sling the football down the field, and with Ken Dorsey set to take over play-calling duties, the offense could look significantly different.

The Ravens are still rightly favored ahead of this AFC North game, but divisional matchups are always a toss-up.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation