Ravens Could Be Without 2 Notable Players Against Browns

With the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens divisional showdown just days away, all eyes were on both teams’ injury reports Thursday afternoon.

Good news for #Ravens … 4 players returned to practice after missing Wednesday:

WR Devin Duvernay

DE Calais Campbell

RT Morgan Moses

G Ben Cleveland Bad news … 4 players remain sidelined:

TE Mark Andrews (knee)

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee)

CB Marcus Peters

FB Patrick Ricard (knee) — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 20, 2022

A pair of players who are key to the Ravens’ offensive attack were listed as non-participants, tight end Mark Andrews and runningback J.K Dobbins.

Andrews is of course one of the most prolific receiving threats at his position in the whole NFL and is coming off a dominant game against the Giants.

Against New York, Andrews posted his second 100-yard receiving game of the season along with getting into the endzone one time.

Andrews has been on a tear all season, as he currently ranks second in TE receiving yards, trailing only Kansas City’s Travis Kelce.

Andrews has also earned a rightful reputation as a Browns killer.

In his eight career games against Cleveland, he has amassed a whopping 40 catches for 510 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Browns Week feat. Mark Andrews pic.twitter.com/LPo7iVzg3C — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) November 28, 2021

Ravens coach John Harbaugh chalked Baltimore’s star pass catcher’s absence during Wednesday’s practice up to a rest day.

Still, with a second consecutive day on the sideline, his presence Sunday has begun to come into question.

Dobbins on the other hand has struggled with a knee injury all season.

After tearing his ACL during a preseason game against the Commanders before last season, Dobbins has never been able to stay healthy for more than a week or two at a time.

Dobbins has played Cleveland only twice in his career and the Browns held the third-year Ohio State product in check during both games, allowing only 75 yards to him between the two contests.

Those editions of the Browns defense were leaps and bounds better than the one Dobbins would theoretically be matching up with on Sunday, but unfortunately for him, he hasn’t been healthy enough to make much of an impact all season.

Dobbins has eclipsed the ten-carry mark only once this season, and with backups Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill nipping at his heels, Dobbins is fighting against both an injury and good depth for carries.

One possible remedy for Dobbins underwhelming season was going up against the atrocious Browns’ rush defense, but it appears as if Drake and Hill will be the ones to have an opportunity to feast this weekend.

The absence of these two players would be a big blow to Baltimore’s offense, but with the way Cleveland’s defense has been performing lately, it may not matter who the Ravens put on the field come Sunday.