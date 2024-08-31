Texans Owners Troll Browns Over Deshaun Watson Trade

For the past three seasons, the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns have been linked due to the Deshaun Watson trade, one that sent six draft picks – including three first-round selections – to the Texans for Cleveland to acquire the quarterback’s services.

The trade is one of the most criticized moves Browns GM Andrew Berry has made in his tenure as Cleveland sacrificed significant draft capital to acquire a quarterback who has played in only 12 games over the past two seasons.

Count Texans owner Hannah McNair among those who are weighing in on the move.

McNair did not mince her words in her and her husband’s appearance on “The Ultimate Fan Experience” Podcast as she trolled the Browns’ organization for their move (via X).

“Thank a Brown. Have you thanked a Browm lately?” McNair said, adding later in the clip, “I thank them for all of our players.”

Yoooo Hannah McNair ROASTED the Browns on the Ultimate Fan pod. “Thank a Brown. Have you thanked a Browm lately?.. I thank em for all of our players” 💀 pic.twitter.com/GT3nxgzjxU — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) August 30, 2024

Indeed, the Texans were able to add six players to their roster thanks to the Watson trade.

Houston traded some of those picks to acquire additional draft capital, especially in 2022.

In total, the Texans added either directly or indirectly via those draft picks Kenyon Green, John Metchie III, Christian Harris, Thomas Booker, Dameon Pierce, Will Anderson Jr., Calen Bullock, Tank Dell, Kamari Lassiter, Jamal Hill, Cade Stover, and a 2025 second-round pick.

Cleveland did use the draft pick that Houston sent to acquire wide receiver Jerry Jeudy this season from the Denver Broncos.

The Browns open their season against the other Texas team – the Dallas Cowboys – on Sunday, September 8.

