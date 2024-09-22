Reggie Langhorne Reveals Expectations For Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson has been a Cleveland Brown for three years now, although he has yet to put together a full season if you sum up all of his starts for the team.

Either because of injury or a suspension, the former Houston Texans star has been in and out, and with a few exceptions, his play hasn’t been particularly eye-popping.

That’s why Browns legend Reggie Langhorne wants to see more consistency from him.

Talking on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” the legendary player claimed that he wanted to see him put together a string of consistent play and wins (via X).

"Deshaun is going to have to do this week 3, week 4, week 5 he's got to put together a string of wins." -Browns legend Reggie Langhorne

He wants him to play how he played in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Week 3 against the New York Giants, and then in all following games.

That’s way easier said than done.

Watson has never been able to re-establish himself in Berea, and plenty of that may have to do with the fact that he hasn’t truly shaken off the rust by constantly being in and out of the field.

Then again, the reasons don’t seem to matter anymore.

The fact of the matter is that time goes by and patience is running out, and the fans want to see Watson play up to the level of his salary.

Langhorne saw some positive things in the win against the Jaguars and thinks that could be a sign of everybody finally getting on the same page.

Hopefully, that will be the case.

Otherwise, the team might have to re-evaluate its quarterback situation.

