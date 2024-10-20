Reggie Langhorne Reveals Why Kevin Stefanski Has Earned Respect

The 1-5 Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks, mostly on the offensive side of the ball, but one area of the team that still isn’t getting questioned much is the coaching staff.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has still gotten the benefit of the doubt despite the team’s struggles, and former Brown Reggie Langhorne agreed in a recent media appearance.

During an appearance on The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs, team legend Reggie Langhorne said that Stefanski is “A 2-time Coach of the Year, and if he has no power to make this decision, you signed up for four years with the wrong job.”

"He's a 2-time Coach of The Year if he has no power to make this decision, you signed up for four years with the wrong job." -Browns legend Reggie Langhorne weighs in on the Browns power struggle rumors #DawgPound Presented by @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/FCmjwGROrH — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) October 19, 2024

The offense hasn’t scored 18 points in a game yet, and what Langhorne was referring to was the situation surrounding quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is on a $230 million guaranteed contract with no easy out for the team, so everyone has to find a way to make this situation work.

Stefanski has earned himself the benefit of the doubt by winning two Coach of the Year awards and leading the team to the playoffs last year despite all the quarterback injuries.

No one is calling for his job, but some are wondering about the power structure at the top of the food chain within this organization as Watson continues to lead this offense to 18 points or less week in and week out and hasn’t thrown for 200 yards all year.

He also hasn’t thrown for 300 yards in a game in a Browns uniform, and patience is wearing thin as the calls for Jameis Winston to take over are getting louder and louder.

