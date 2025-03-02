Report: AFC East Team Eyeing Myles Garrett In Trade

The Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett are heading towards contentious territory, as the former Defensive Player of the Year formally and publicly requested a trade a few weeks back while the Browns’ front office has reiterated that it has no interest in trading the superstar pass rusher.

Garrett has been adamant about wanting to win at this point in his career and he doesn’t believe the Browns are currently in a position to do so, while Browns general manager Andrew Berry still sees Garrett as a huge part of the team’s future, though one AFC East team sees things differently and is still eyeing Garrett in a potential trade.

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda recently shared what he observed during combine week and pointed out the Buffalo Bills as a team that recently put in a bid to acquire Garrett.

“I mentioned the Buffalo Bills as a team targeting edge rusher Preston Smith several days ago. I’m told the Bills will also put in a bid for Myles Garrett in the hopes they could pry the pass rusher away from the Cleveland Browns,” Pauline said.

The Bills once again fell just short of reaching the Super Bowl in another crushing defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this past season, and one area of needed improvement is in the front seven, where Garrett would immediately step in and become a foundational piece for a title contender.

Garrett has seven consecutive double-digit sack seasons and was one of the few bright spots on the 3-14 Browns, and it’s hard to see this ending any other way but a trade, no matter what Berry is currently saying.

Cleveland is staring at another rebuild and is at risk of doing significant long-term damage to the franchise if it doesn’t move Garrett for a haul, which could be as fruitful as multiple first-round picks, which would go a long way toward speeding up this rebuild.

