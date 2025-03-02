Browns Being Linked To Former Eagles QB

The Cleveland Browns will look for a rookie quarterback in the NFL Draft.

However, they will also reportedly go after a proven veteran in free agency.

Unfortunately for them, money is scarce.

Deshaun Watson’s mammoth contract has put the team in a tough spot, salary-cap and football-wise.

With that in mind, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Browns will have to settle for a lesser tier of candidates.

That includes Daniel Jones, Kirk Cousins, and – somewhat surprisingly – even Carson Wentz:

“The Browns will consider cost when it comes to the quarterback market, given they still owe injured Watson that $92 million over the next two years. People I’ve talked to expect Daniel Jones to be on their radar, along with Kirk Cousins if he becomes available (though, surprisingly, not every team official is buying that the Falcons will just cut him outright, despite the significant money owed to him). Another name to watch here is Carson Wentz,” Fowler said.

It’s been years since Wentz’s last stint as a starter.

He was even out of the league for a short time before eventually signing a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to be Patrick Mahomes’ backup.

Wentz was a rising star not so long ago.

He looked like a perennial MVP candidate, and he was instrumental in leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl, even though it was Nick Foles who ended the job after his season-ending injury.

He has failed to find that kind of success ever since.

Injuries, reckless decision-making, and a seeming unwillingness to be coached doomed Wentz to life as a backup.

Then again, the arm talent is clearly there.

We’ve seen players turn things around in the later stages of their careers.

He’s an intriguing fit for Kevin Stefanski’s offense, and he could have a Sam Darnold or Geno Smith-like resurgence in Northeast Ohio.

More importantly, he’s going to be a cheap option, and the team won’t hesitate to pull the plug on him if they feel like whoever they get in the NFL Draft is ready at any point in the season.

