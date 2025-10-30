Patriots Sign Former Browns RB

The Cleveland Browns have more than enough weapons for their backfield.

If anything, they can afford to part with one of them.

As the NFL trade deadline approaches, Jerome Ford’s name has surfaced in rumors, with the New England Patriots emerging as a potential suitor.

However, that may no longer be the case, as the Patriots have added a former Browns running back to their roster.

“A locker is set up for RB D’Ernest Johnson here at Gillette Stadium. Time with the Browns, [Jacksonville] Jaguars and [Arizona] Cardinals,” Mike Reiss wrote on X.

A locker is set up for RB D’Ernest Johnson here at Gillette Stadium. Time with the Browns, Jaguars, and Cardinals. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 29, 2025

Patriots veteran Rhamondre Stevenson is dealing with a toe injury, and with a need for depth, they added Johnson to their practice squad.

Johnson began his pro career in the Alliance of American Football, and his strong play was impressive enough to earn him a chance with Cleveland.

He wasn’t much of a factor out of the gate, but he became a strong contributor to the running game when he was finally given a chance, rushing for 146 yards in his first NFL start in 2021.

Yet, with Nick Chubb and Ford ahead of him, opportunities were few and far between.

He then spent time with the Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, and Cardinals.

Stevenson is in danger of missing New England’s Week 9 game, so Johnson could provide some depth behind rookie TreVeyon Henderson.

As for the Browns, they will continue to rely on rookie Quinshon Judkins, hoping he will be back to full strength coming out of the bye after exiting the Week 8 loss to the Patriots with a shoulder injury.

NEXT:

Former Player Is Trying To Recruit Myles Garrett To AFC Contender