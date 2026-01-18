Report: Browns Coaching Candidate Likely To Land Second Interview

The Cleveland Browns have conducted quite a few interviews in the short amount of time since firing two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski. He leaves behind big shoes to fill, and it was time to get a new voice in the locker room after the team limped to a disappointing 8-26 record over the past two years.

Stefanski became the second coach to be hired on Saturday, officially inking a five-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. With each seat that gets filled, the pressure mounts just a bit more for the rest of the teams still going through interviews, which is why the Browns may already be narrowing down their search by likely bringing back an exciting candidate for a second interview.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot recently wrote an article sharing a few updates on the team’s coaching search. She pointed out that Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase could land a second interview soon.

“Scheelhaase interviewed with the Browns virtually on Friday, and might land a second interview soon depending on what happens in the divisional round. The Rams face the Bears Sunday in Chicago at 6:30 p.m,” Cabot wrote.

With Matthew Stafford having a career year and throwing 46 touchdowns in what could be an MVP campaign, it’s no wonder why Scheelhaase is getting head coaching interviews without ever even spending time as an offensive coordinator at the NFL level. At 35 years old, he could be next in line in what is becoming a league-wide trend to hire young, offensive-focused up-and-comers a year or two before many believe they are ready.

Scheelhaase worked his way up at Illinois and Iowa State before joining the Rams in 2024 as an offensive assistant and passing game specialist, and ultimately being promoted to passing game coordinator this year. It’s clear that his time in that role will be short-lived, as the Browns aren’t the only team with eyes on him.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken are the first two names to land second interviews with the Browns. Scheelhaase and Jacksonville Jaguars OC Grant Udinski could be next.

