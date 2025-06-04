Report: Browns Could Make Surprising Decision With Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of options to choose from at quarterback.

However, as much as you could make a case for all of them, it seems like Shedeur Sanders might be the best choice.

Though Sanders may have entered OTAs as No. 4 on the depth chart, it seems like he’s already made some fans in the organization.

“In the Browns building, there are people who believe that Shedeur can 100 percent be the starter, per Kimberley A. Martin,” ESPN Cleveland wrote on X.

"In the Browns building, there are people who believe that Shedeur can 100 percent be the starter, per Kimberley A. Martin," ESPN Cleveland wrote on X.

Sanders was projected to be a top-five pick for most of the process leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft.

But he drew plenty of criticism for his seemingly brash demeanor and reportedly not being prepared during interviews.

His game tape and physical measurements may have been lacking, but watching him slide all the way to the No. 144 overall pick was very surprising.

Fellow rookie draft pick Dillon Gabriel has been projected to be an NFL backup, and Kenny Pickett has failed to impress in three seasons so far.

Veteran Joe Flacco is a finished product at this point and isn’t a long-term solution.

Against all odds, that leaves Sanders as perhaps the safest choice the Browns can make right now.

