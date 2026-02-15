Report: Browns Down To 3 Finalists For DC Job

The Cleveland Browns are officially narrowing their search for a new defensive coordinator.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are down to three finalists for the job. The remaining candidates are Texans passing game coordinator Cory Undlin, Browns linebackers coach Jason Tarver, and Falcons passing game coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

The list features a mix of internal familiarity and outside experience. Tarver is the lone in-house candidate, having worked closely with the Browns’ defense and current roster. Promoting him would provide continuity after Jim Schwartz departed and would allow Cleveland to keep much of the current system intact. Tarver is well respected inside the building and has experience coordinating at both the college and professional levels.

Undlin brings an impressive resume from Houston. He helped guide a Texans defense that finished near the top of the league in several major categories last season. Houston ranked first in total yards allowed and second in scoring defense. They were also strong against both the run and the pass. Undlin has worked under multiple defensive minds during his career and has coordinated before, giving him valuable leadership experience.

Rutenberg represents another intriguing option. As Atlanta’s passing game coordinator, he has been heavily involved in game planning and secondary development. The Browns have placed significant emphasis on defending the pass in recent seasons, and Rutenberg’s background could appeal to a front office looking to maintain aggressiveness in coverage while generating more takeaways.

Cleveland’s defense finished in the middle of the pack in several key categories last year, including interceptions. Ownership and the front office have made it clear they want a unit that can consistently create turnovers and complement what is expected to be a revamped offense under head coach Todd Monken.

With interviews wrapping up, a decision could come soon. The Browns are close to making one of the most important decisions of their offseason.

