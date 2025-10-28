Report: Browns Exploring Trade For Veteran Defender

The Cleveland Browns are off to a disappointing start, and like much of the past two seasons, it’s easy to place most of the blame on the offense.

In what is clearly another rebuilding year, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Browns become sellers ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline, especially considering they have already sent away Joe Flacco and Greg Newsome II.

Insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Browns are open to trading veteran safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

“The Browns are open to trading veteran safety and special-teamer Rayshawn Jenkins, per sources. The nine-year vet has appeared in every game this season, recording 21 tackles, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 pass defensed. He also the leads the league in special teams total tackles,” Schultz wrote on X.

Jenkins hasn’t had a major role on defense behind Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman, but as an accomplished 31-year-old who can also serve as a special teams weapon, he could pique another team’s interest on the market.

Jenkins is on a one-year contract, so it’s highly unlikely the Browns will retain him this offseason, which makes him a prime candidate to be sent elsewhere ahead of the Nov. 4 deadline.

The Browns have to face the reality that this is another lost season, but it doesn’t have to be if they continue to invest in the young talent sprinkled throughout their roster.

As a veteran, Jenkins isn’t part of that group, but he can help a contender if the Browns opt to go that route.

