Insider Reveals Injury Update On Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

For nearly five months, Cleveland Browns fans have been left with little information on linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoarh’s injury.

Owusu-Koramoah has been sidelined and following medical advice about how to proceed following his neck injury after being carted off the field against the Baltimore Ravens during the two teams’ first matchup.

With free agency and the draft nearing, the Browns need answers on Owusu-Koramoah’s health to determine how Cleveland will address their linebacker depth chart.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot finally provided some insight into how Cleveland will proceed this offseason without Owusu-Koramoah while informing fans where the linebacker stands in his recovery process.

“Owusu-Koramoah hasn’t recovered yet to the point where he can begin practicing, so I think the Browns must proceed as though they won’t have him available for training camp, and plan accordingly. If his neck responds and he’s able to join the team at some point, it will be tremendous news for all involved. His health is the most important thing, and Owusu-Koramoah and the Browns are proceeding with an abundance of caution,” Cabot said.

Cleveland will certainly address the position in some fashion this offseason because last year’s free agent signee Devin Bush is eligible to become a free agent in 2025.

That would leave Jordan Hicks as the team’s premier linebacker for the upcoming campaign.

The Browns have eight linebackers listed on their roster with the majority of those players having just completed their first or second NFL season.

Owusu-Koramoah was having another strong season in 2024 before his injury, and he looked primed to earn his second Pro Bowl selection last year.

The linebacker signed a three-year deal before last season began, cementing the Browns’ interest in his services.

