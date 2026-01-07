Report: Browns Have Contacted John Harbaugh

The Cleveland Browns don’t have a head coach right now. As such, they have to do their due diligence on every suitable candidate available. That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to hear that they’re keeping tabs on John Harbaugh.

According to ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo, they’ve already contacted the former Baltimore Ravens head coach.

“Clearly, something was amiss. Something is not right in that locker room. Let me state for the record right now that the Browns did call his agent. Of course, the Browns called. So did six other teams within 45 minutes of John Harbaugh being fired,” Rizzo said.

"Let me state for the record right now that the Browns did call his agent," – @TheRealTRizzo says the Browns have called John Harbaugh's agent 👀 pic.twitter.com/uzsUxtbGPE — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 7, 2026

That being said, it’s not like that means anything. As Rizzo said, as many as six other teams also contacted Harbaugh’s agent in the wake of his firing.

Per multiple reports, even teams without head coaching vacancies reached out. He’s going to be the most sought-after head coaching candidate in this cycle, and it may not even be close.

Harbaugh has some obvious ties to the Browns organization. He’s more than familiar with the AFC North; he grew up in Ohio and even played at Miami (Ohio). He grew up as a Browns fan, and heading back home would make some sense.

Nevertheless, the Browns don’t have the most appealing head coaching opening right now. While they have a promising young team, plenty of draft capital, and the best player in all of football, other teams have similar situations and a franchise quarterback.

That’s not to say that he shouldn’t be interested in taking the reins of the team. He might appreciate the chance to get back at the team that fired him by taking them down twice a year.

Still, with all the competition the Browns might face for his services, they can’t afford to become fixated on him. They have to explore all of their options. We’ve already seen what hiring the right guy for the job can do for an organization, with Mike Vrabel, Liam Coen, and Ben Johnson as prime examples of that.

Hopefully, whoever the Browns get in the building will be able to replicate that type of success in no time.

