Browns Veteran May Have Played His Final Game On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns won a big game on Sunday. They spoiled the Pittsburgh Steelers and their attempt to clinch the division, all while giving the fans one last win at home before the end of the season.

Notably, that may have also been Wyatt Teller’s final game with the organization.

As pointed out by ESPN insider Daniel Oyefusi on X, Teller reinjured his calf, so he was only able to be out there for nine snaps.

Browns snap counts vs. the Steelers: 🏈 TE snaps spread out with no Fannin for most of the game 🏈 Just 9 snaps for Teller as he reinjures his calf 🏈Rocket Sanders leads the RB room pic.twitter.com/zyStgeSG89 — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 29, 2025

That has been the story of the season for the veteran offensive guard. He’s been on and off the field, whether it’s because of injuries or due to Kevin Stefanski’s decision to rotate at right guard.

Whatever the case, it might be surprising to see Teller back with the team next season. He’s going to be an unrestricted free agent, and as much as the Browns should prioritize trying to get him back on a short-term contract, he’s likely going to fetch plenty of interest in the market.

The fact that Stefanski tried to rotate him in the second half of the season might hint at his desire to leave. Maybe it’s the team that wants to move on from him.

The Browns will need to build their offensive line again this offseason, with center Ethan Pocic also being a free agent, and LG Joel Bitonio and RT Jack Conklin potentially retiring. Revamping that unit should be GM Andrew Berry’s No. 1 priority in the offseason, even ahead of finding a new quarterback.

